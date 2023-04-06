The Most Overlooked Player at Every Position in 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 10

G Fiume/Getty Images

There will be 259 prospects who will hear their name called at the 2023 NFL draft. There will be hundreds more that sign as undrafted free agents in the days after.

There are bound to be some prospects who are overlooked.

The NFL draft is one of the most interesting processes in sports. Teams will spend resources the entire calendar year to scout out players, identify team fits and narrow down their list. Despite all that work, there are surprise free agents every year.

Looking at this year's draft class there are already prospects that just don't seem to be getting enough respect.

The following prospects stand out as the most overlooked player at their respective position based on where they rank on the B/R big board as well as general placement in mock drafts.