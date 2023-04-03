Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Ravens Offer Contract to Free-Agent WR Amid Jets Buzz

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are in a state of flux following star quarterback Lamar Jackson's trade request, but the team made a move on Monday to potentially bolster its offense.

The Ravens have reportedly made a formal offer to free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after touching base with him at the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix last week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams).

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

