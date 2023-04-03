X

    Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Ravens Offer Contract to Free-Agent WR Amid Jets Buzz

    Doric SamApril 3, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: Odell Beckham Jr. looks on during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat at FTX Arena on December 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Ravens are in a state of flux following star quarterback Lamar Jackson's trade request, but the team made a move on Monday to potentially bolster its offense.

    The Ravens have reportedly made a formal offer to free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after touching base with him at the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix last week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams).

