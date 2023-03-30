Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR Has Contract 'Offers on the Table from Multiple Teams'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "has offers on the table from multiple teams," according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano reported the New York Jets are considered the favorites to sign the three-time Pro Bowler but that the Baltimore Ravens "[have] made a push."

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN echoed Graziano's reporting about the Jets as contenders and reported whatever team signs Beckham might be willing to give him $8 million guaranteed and more than $10 million with incentives.

The torn ACL Beckham suffered during the 2021 season raises questions about how effective he can be in 2023 and beyond. He'll probably never be the electric pass-catcher he was to start his career with the New York Giants, but he performed well as a secondary target during his Los Angeles Rams run.

Because of that, the 30-year-old probably isn't unsigned due to a lack of interest. His contract demands could be what's holding up the process.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on March 11 that Beckham was still hopeful of getting $20 million annually, but Beckham pushed back against that narrative:

Beckham's leverage isn't getting any stronger the longer this drags on. Teams know he's eventually going to sign because he can't afford to spend a second straight year out of the league.

Fowler argued a contract paying OBJ up to $10 million or more is "probably considered a win" given how slowly his market has evolved.

If Beckham were to set his signs on the Jets, then there's no doubt he'd have to accept a pretty team-friendly deal. New York has just $9.9 million in available salary cap space. Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, carries a $31.6 million cap hit for 2023.

It doesn't take a mathematician to see the problem here.

Even assuming the Jets rework Rodgers' contract and move some money around, they aren't going to have a ton of flexibility to make further additions through free agency. A seven-figure offer might be the best they can do for Beckham.