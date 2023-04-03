LSU WCBB Parade 2023: Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The hard part is over for the LSU Tigers women's basketball team.

Now it's time to party.

Patrick Magee of NOLA.com noted that LSU announced it will host a parade through campus for the national champions on Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. local time (Central Time). While the route has not yet been finalized, it will lead into a celebration inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m.

The parade will be live-streamed on NOLA.com, and fans can check local listings for television information.

The Tigers defeated Iowa 102-85 in Sunday's national title game, earning the SEC school its first national championship in men's or women's basketball. Legends such as Shaquille O'Neal and Pete Maravich were never able to cut down the nets as collegiate champions, but Angel Reese and Co. were after Sunday's efforts.

Reese stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block before letting Caitlin Clark and the world know she earned her national title ring:

It was far from a one-person effort, as Jasmine Carson poured in a team-high 22 points as a spark off the bench with red-hot shooting from beyond the arc. Alexis Morris scored and facilitated on her way to 21 points and nine assists, while LaDazhia Williams posted 20 points, five rebounds and three steals in a strong effort.

Clark did what she could on the other side after an incredible tournament run and finished with 30 points and eight assists, but Iowa's defense had no answers to LSU's balanced attack.

"It's no one-man show around here," Reese said in her postgame interview in reference to that team effort.

That team effort earned the Tigers a national championship, and now the students get to celebrate with them on Wednesday.