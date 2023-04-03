Report: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis to Work Out for Colts Ahead of NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly set to get a closer look at two of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Colts will hold private workouts with both C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young on Monday in Southern California, which is where both of them are training. The move comes after Indianapolis was "sparsely repped" at the prospects' respective pro days.

Breer later reported that Indianapolis will also hold a workout with Will Levis in Lexington on Thursday.

The Colts own the No. 4 pick in the draft after finishing the 2022 season with a 4-12-1 record. Indianapolis tabbed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as its next head coach, ushering a new era for the franchise.

There is certainly a hope to pair Steichen with a quarterback of the future so they can grow together and lead the Colts back to prominence. The team has missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and last won an AFC South title in 2014.

Indianapolis dealt with significant turnover at the quarterback position throughout last season. Veteran Matt Ryan opened the year as the starter but failed to provide stability, throwing 13 interceptions in his 12 starts before he was replaced late in the season.

Veteran backup Nick Foles appeared in three games and threw no touchdowns against four interceptions. 24-year-old Sam Ehlinger showed a bit of promise in his four appearances, but he failed to prove himself to be a franchise signal-caller.

While Young and Stroud would surely fit the bill as cornerstones to build around, it's highly unlikely that they last to the No. 4 pick. The Carolina Panthers (No. 1) and Houston Texans (No. 2) are both believed to be eyeing quarterbacks as well.

If Indianapolis is unable to land Stroud or Young, the other top prospects in this year's class are Levis and Anthony Richardson.