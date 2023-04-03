Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: WR Faces 'Uphill Climb' to Get Contract Worth $15M per Year

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Good negotiations typically require two sides to meet somewhere in the middle. For free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., signing a contract might mean giving even more at the bargaining table.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Beckham is looking to collect $15 million annually, down from $20 million. Still, the new figure could leave him with "an uphill climb" to convincing a team to agree.

The problem for the 30-year-old is that he didn't have a ton of leverage from the start. He's coming off his second major knee injury, one that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season.

The torn ACL only amplified questions over how high his ceiling is at this point in his career.

His run with the Los Angeles Rams was encouraging, as he caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs. Those numbers were nonetheless well below the pace he set during his best years with the New York Giants, and he benefited from playing alongside Cooper Kupp.

Going unsigned this long surely hasn't helped Beckham. A lot of teams have already strengthened their passing game through free agency or plan to add a receiver or two in the 2023 NFL draft.

At the end of the day, general managers will know Beckham needs a team just as badly—perhaps more so—as a team needs him. He can only hold firm for so long because he can't really afford to sit on the sidelines as the next season gets started.

Breer reported the three-time Pro Bowler met with the Baltimore Ravens and spoke informally to representatives for the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants at the NFL league meetings in Phoenix.

Because of his resume, signing Beckham is a worthwhile gamble for a contending team, but the money has to make sense, too.