Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Tension Wasn't 'Much Better' in Private

At this point, you'll believe it when you see it regarding Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots ever actively pursuing a separation. Belichick's relationship with team owner Robert Kraft may not be in the best place, though.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported how a "clear" level of tension existed between the two during the NFL league meetings in Phoenix:

"That said, Belichick did nothing to create a unified front behind Mac Jones (who rankled the coach at times last year with his bedside manner), even hinting that Bailey Zappe would have a chance to win the job from Jones. He was also vague when addressing Kraft's spending on the roster, which led to the first clarification of the offseason. Kraft, meanwhile, dropped the Meek Mill–Lamar Jackson story on Belichick's doorstep, saying any pursuit of Jackson would be up to Belichick and voicing, again, his displeasure with the team's record."

Breer also reported the general vibes with Belichick and Kraft "weren't much better away from the media in Arizona."

