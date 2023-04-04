    Masters Odds 2023: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent IApril 4, 2023

    Masters Odds 2023: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field

      Sungjae Im
      Sungjae ImTom Pennington/Getty Images

      For many golf fans, The Masters is the premier event on the calendar. It's one of the most competitive tournaments on the tour, it's the first of the four majors, and it heralds the arrival of spring with Augusta National serving as its gorgeous backdrop.

      The Masters can also be full of surprises. Sergio Garcia won his first—and to date, only—major in the 2017 tournament. Scottie Scheffler did the same last year. Tiger Woods won his 15th major at the 2019 Masters, but it came after an 11-year gap between major wins and at age 43.

      In 2016, Danny Willett won the Masters before even accepting PGA membership, and that tournament remains his only PGA win.

      Fans can expect the unexpected this weekend in Augusta, which is why even the field's sleepers shouldn't be discounted. Here, you'll find a look at a few underrated players who could surprise, along with the latest odds and scheduling information.

    The Masters 2023

      AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 18th tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
      Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

      When: April 6-9

      Where: Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia

      TV Schedule and Live Stream

      • Thursday, April 6: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
      • Friday, April 7: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
      • Saturday, April 8: 3-7 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
      • Sunday, April 9: 2-7 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

      *Live Stream also available on Masters.com and the Masters App

      Early Favorites

      Scottie Scheffler 7-1

      Rory McIlroy 7-1

      Jon Rahm 9-1

      Jordan Spieth 16-1

      Patrick Cantlay 18-1

      Tony Finau 20-1

      Justin Thomas 20-1

      *Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

    Sungjae Im (35-1)

      AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 23: Sungjae Im of South Korea lines up a putt on the sixth green during day two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
      Tom Pennington/Getty Images

      Sungjae Im isn't an under-the-radar player at Augusta, considering he was the 2020 runner-up and finished eighth last year. However, at 35-1 odds, it feels like he's being overlooked this weekend.

      This may be because Im finished outside of the top 20 in his three PGA made-cuts before tying for sixth at The Players Championship. He hasn't been as consistent recently as some of the favorites.

      However, Im knows this course well and is determined to have a strong finish.

      "I have a lot of fond memories at the Masters, and I am looking forward to this year's tournament as well," Im said in a PGA Tour interview (h/t The Korea Herald). "Hopefully, I can make the cut and finish in the top 10."

      If Im can again stay in the mix through Sunday, he'll have a chance to win it all.

    Justin Rose (55-1)

      PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 18: Justin Rose of England reacts on the 12th green during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 18, 2023 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
      Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

      Like Im, Justin Rose tied for sixth at TPC Sawgrass a month ago. Also like Im, Rose has finished as the runner-up at the Masters. He's actually done it twice, in 2015 and 2017.

      However, the 42-year-old missed the cut last year and has just one tournament win—the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am—in the last four years. That victory, though, may have offered Rose a little momentum heading into the spring.

      "To win again after all that time was really, really special. It has been so important for me, because this is a hard game. A fickle game," Rose said, per Riath Al-Samarrai of the Daily Mail.

      By winning at Pebble Beach and finishing in the top 10 at The Players, Rose has shown that he's still capable of playing at a high level.

      It's worth noting that Rose has finished tied for 10th place or higher at the Masters six different times and finished in seventh place just two years ago.

    Tom Hoge (100-1)

      PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Tom Hoge of the United States looks on from the first hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
      Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

      The odds for Tom Hoge feel unfairly long, considering he just made history at TPC Sawgrass.

      After posting an opening-round score of 78, Hoge battled back. He shot a 68 on Day 2 to narrowly make the cut and then set a new course record on Day 3 with 10 birdies and a score of 62.

      "I didn't even know it was a course record until after we got done in the scoring there," Hoge said, per Matt Cradock of Golf Monthly.

      Hoge has just one PGA win on his resume—the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am—and his last tournament victory was at the QBE Shootout, a team event, in November. However, he tied for third at The Players Championship and will be looking to improve on last year's outing at Augusta.

      In his debut at The Masters last year, Hoge made the cut and finished tied for 39th. Hoge is a long shot, but the second time could be the charm for the 33-year-old.

