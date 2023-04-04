Masters Odds 2023: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field

0 of 4

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

For many golf fans, The Masters is the premier event on the calendar. It's one of the most competitive tournaments on the tour, it's the first of the four majors, and it heralds the arrival of spring with Augusta National serving as its gorgeous backdrop.

The Masters can also be full of surprises. Sergio Garcia won his first—and to date, only—major in the 2017 tournament. Scottie Scheffler did the same last year. Tiger Woods won his 15th major at the 2019 Masters, but it came after an 11-year gap between major wins and at age 43.

In 2016, Danny Willett won the Masters before even accepting PGA membership, and that tournament remains his only PGA win.

Fans can expect the unexpected this weekend in Augusta, which is why even the field's sleepers shouldn't be discounted. Here, you'll find a look at a few underrated players who could surprise, along with the latest odds and scheduling information.

