    Triple H, Nick Khan's Bonus Money Revealed after Vince McMahon Sells WWE to Endeavor

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 3, 2023

    WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon's decision to sell to Endeavor Group Holdings on Monday meant quite the financial windfall for Nick Khan and Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

    According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Khan received a $15 million bonus, while Triple H landed a $5 million one "in light of their significant contributions to the Company prior to and in connection with the Transactions and to promote retention."

    WWE's website lists Khan as the CEO, and he joined the company as the president and chief revenue officer in 2020. Levesque is the company's chief content officer but is better known as WWE superstar Triple H.

    Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

    Jordan Valinsky of CNN reported WWE is merging with Endeavor Group, which is the parent company of UFC, to form one company where McMahon will retain his position as WWE executive chairman.

    WWE shareholders will own 49 percent of the new company, while Endeavor shareholders will own the majority 51 percent.

