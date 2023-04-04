NFL Quarterbacks Who Are on the Hot Seat in 2023

2 of 5

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dak Prescott has been entrenched as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback for the last seven years, but that tenure could be coming to an end if he doesn't take the team to new heights soon.

While Dallas has reached the playoffs in four of those seasons, Prescott hasn't been able to guide the club past the NFC Divisional Round.

After picking up the second wild-card win of his career in January, the 29-year-old now has a 2-4 record in six postseason games. It's the same record that predecessor Tony Romo—who was oft-criticized for his inability to win big games—compiled during his four career trips to the playoffs as the starter.

It's been nearly three decades since the Cowboys sniffed the NFC Championship Game, let alone a Super Bowl. The team last advanced past the second week of the postseason at the conclusion of the 1995 campaign, when it added the most recent of its five Lombardi Trophies.

For a franchise that built a reputation on being one of the most dominant teams of an era, it's been a tough stretch to say the least.

With owner Jerry Jones demanding success and being unable to find it despite extensive efforts, changes could be on the horizon.

The team did improve slightly in the second year of the head coach Mike McCarthy era, and it posted identical 12-5 records in each of the last two seasons. But needs to at least reach a conference title game next season to feel good about ever winning it all with Prescott under center.

It didn't help that Prescott tied for the most interceptions in the league last year while only playing in 12 regular-season games.

Despite ownership's public vote of confidence and executive vice president Stephen Jones saying that he believes Prescott could remain Dallas' starter for another decade, there are rumors that the Cowboys are interested in one of the prized quarterback prospects in the 2023 class.

According to SI.com's Mike Fisher, Dallas is "absolutely intrigued" by Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. While the team only holds the No. 26 overall pick this year and Stroud is projected to be a top-five selection, the club could still swing a blockbuster deal to jump up the board.

Even if the Cowboys don't make the type of all-in move it would likely require to land Stroud, the rumors show that Prescott's job may not be as safe as the Joneses have indicated.

One poor season could be the difference between the current starter earning another extension or being phased out in the near future.