Masters Field 2023: Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

Scottie Scheffler is the co-betting favorite to become the first repeat Masters champion since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.

Scheffler's form has not dropped since he donned the green jacket last April at Augusta National Golf Club.

The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world has finished in the top 15 in his last 10 PGA Tour starts and he is coming off a victory at The Players Championship, which was his last stroke-play event before the Masters.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm headline those who will try to stop Scheffler from repeating at Augusta. McIlroy took second behind Scheffler last year, and Rahm has four top-10 finishes in his last five Masters appearances.

Past success at Augusta could be a good indicator of success for other top golfers as well. Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith is one of two players with three straight top-10 finishes at the season's first major.

Masters Odds

Scottie Scheffler (+700; bet $100 to win $700)

Rory McIlroy (+700)

Jon Rahm (+900)

Jordan Spieth (+1600)

Patrick Cantlay (+1800)

Tony Finau (+2000)

Justin Thomas (+2000)

Xander Schauffele (+2200)

Jason Day (+2200)

Dustin Johnson (+2200)

Cameron Smith (+2200)

Max Homa (+2500)

Collin Morikawa (+2500)

Cameron Young (+2800)

Brooks Koepka (+3000)

Scheffler has to be viewed as the Masters favorite because of how incredible his game is entering Augusta.

The 26-year-old won at the Players and WM Phoenix Open in two of his last four stroke-play starts. He also tied for fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and made it to the semifinals of the WGC Dell Match Play.

Scheffler took control of the 2022 Masters by the end of the second round. He did not relinquish his lead over the final two rounds.

McIlroy mounted a late challenge with a final-round 64, but his other three rounds were in the 70s.

The four-time major winner looked strong with a second-place finish at the Arnold Palmer and a semifinal appearance at the Match Play, but he missed the cut at the Players.

McIlroy finished inside the top 10 at each of last season's four majors. His attempt to end a nine-year major drought and complete the career Grand Slam will be one of the biggest storylines at Augusta.

Rahm has three PGA Tour wins this season, but he has not had success since his February win at the Genesis Invitational. He finished in a tie for 39th at the Arnold Palmer, withdrew from the Players after one round and did not make it out of the group stage at the 64-player Match Play event.

The Spaniard is looking for a reversal in major form in 2023 after he finished outside the top 10 at all four majors a year ago. His best finish was a 12th-place tie at the U.S. Open.

A Sunday showdown between Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm would be the ideal scenario for the Masters, but a few other contenders should emerge from the field.

Smith will be a favorite pick to earn the green jacket because of his three straight top-10 finishes at Augusta. The 2022 British Open champion has been competing on the LIV Tour. He and Dustin Johnson have the best odds to win at Augusta among the LIV golfers.

Corey Conners is the only other golfer to finish inside the top 10 at the last three Masters. The Canadian is coming off a win at the Valero Open and could be a dark-horse pick to win.

Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Patrick Reed are other golfers to watch based on recent Augusta results. Each of those three players has two top-10 finishes in the last three years.

Max Homa, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa are also worth watching because of their recent form. They all rank in the top 15 of the FedEx Cup standings and could ride their current form to a victory. Finau and Morikawa have recent top-10 placings at Augusta.

Homa is in the rare category of golfers in the top 13 of the odds chart without any significant results at Augusta. He has two missed cuts and a tie for 48th.

Most of the other golfers with favorable odds have some sort of history at Augusta, and picking one member of that group, led by Scheffler, could be the right betting choice.

