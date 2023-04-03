WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights for April 3 After WrestleMania

0 of 0

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on April 3.

It was a big day for WWE. Not only was this the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw, but a sale to Endeavor, the UFC's parent company, was announced in the early hours of the morning.

The two-night WrestleMania extravaganza certainly delivered some memorable moments, but not all of them will be remembered fondly.

Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes shocked a lot of people and upset almost as many. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens winning the tag titles on Saturday was the biggest feel-good moment of the whole weekend.

This week's show dealt with the fallout from 'Mania as well as began the build for the next premium live event, Backlash on May 6.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of WWE Raw.