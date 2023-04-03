LeBron James Shows Support for Angel Reese After LSU Beats Iowa to Win WCBB Title

LeBron James Shows Support for Angel Reese After LSU Beats Iowa to Win WCBB TitleApril 3, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James supported LSU forward Angel Reese on Twitter after she fired back at haters following her team's 102-85 win over Iowa in the NCAA Division I women's basketball championship game Sunday.
The pointed Twitter criticism directed at Reese began after she had a championship ring gesture ready for Iowa superstar guard Caitlin Clark with LSU en route to the title.
She also did the "you can't see me" move, popularized by actor/WWE superstar John Cena and emulated by Clark during the Elite Eight.
Reese produced multiple messages for the critics afterward as well as remarks regarding a dedication to her championship run, which ended with six double-doubles and the Most Outstanding Player award.
The Sporting News
"I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me."

Angel Reese is unapologetically her 👏
Reese received plenty of support postgame, however, outside James, with some examples below.
JosinaAnderson
So, the 20yo collegiate athlete is not just an "idiot" but a "f@$&%^% idiot"?

Lord, let me find grace.

Even if you feel her actions are classless—which can be your opinion—is this the best way to teach Angel Reese otherwise? Nobody is perfect, just something to think about. GN.
Ultimately, what happened shouldn't overshadow the fact that Reese is a double-double machine who has emerged as a national champion after posting 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds in the NCAA tournament, leading LSU to its first national title in the process.