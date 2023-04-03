LeBron James Shows Support for Angel Reese After LSU Beats Iowa to Win WCBB Title

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James supported LSU forward Angel Reese on Twitter after she fired back at haters following her team's 102-85 win over Iowa in the NCAA Division I women's basketball championship game Sunday.

The pointed Twitter criticism directed at Reese began after she had a championship ring gesture ready for Iowa superstar guard Caitlin Clark with LSU en route to the title.

She also did the "you can't see me" move, popularized by actor/WWE superstar John Cena and emulated by Clark during the Elite Eight.

Reese produced multiple messages for the critics afterward as well as remarks regarding a dedication to her championship run, which ended with six double-doubles and the Most Outstanding Player award.

Reese received plenty of support postgame, however, outside James, with some examples below.

Ultimately, what happened shouldn't overshadow the fact that Reese is a double-double machine who has emerged as a national champion after posting 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds in the NCAA tournament, leading LSU to its first national title in the process.