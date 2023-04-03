X

    LeBron James Shows Support for Angel Reese After LSU Beats Iowa to Win WCBB Title

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 3, 2023

    LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James supported LSU forward Angel Reese on Twitter after she fired back at haters following her team's 102-85 win over Iowa in the NCAA Division I women's basketball championship game Sunday.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    FACTS!!!! Love to see it <a href="https://t.co/YrrlIyg90S">https://t.co/YrrlIyg90S</a>

    The pointed Twitter criticism directed at Reese began after she had a championship ring gesture ready for Iowa superstar guard Caitlin Clark with LSU en route to the title.

    She also did the "you can't see me" move, popularized by actor/WWE superstar John Cena and emulated by Clark during the Elite Eight.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 <a href="https://t.co/2NY0CEzwJ3">pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3</a>

    Reese produced multiple messages for the critics afterward as well as remarks regarding a dedication to her championship run, which ended with six double-doubles and the Most Outstanding Player award.

    The Sporting News @sportingnews

    "I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me."<br><br>Angel Reese is unapologetically her 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/Reese10Angel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Reese10Angel</a> <a href="https://t.co/9cuCWwayhA">pic.twitter.com/9cuCWwayhA</a>

    Angel Reese @Reese10Angel

    and no I'M NOT KEEPING IT CUTE.😘

    Angel Reese @Reese10Angel

    IDC BOUT NUN😭🤣🤣🤣 <a href="https://t.co/KR3s9Mvlal">https://t.co/KR3s9Mvlal</a>

    Reese received plenty of support postgame, however, outside James, with some examples below.

    JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson

    So, the 20yo collegiate athlete is not just an "idiot" but a "f@$&amp;%^% idiot"?<br><br>Lord, let me find grace.<br><br>Even if you feel her actions are classless—which can be your opinion—is this the best way to teach Angel Reese otherwise? Nobody is perfect, just something to think about. GN. <a href="https://t.co/Qu1kPWEXpS">https://t.co/Qu1kPWEXpS</a>

    Holly Rowe @sportsiren

    People hating on Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark. Stop. <br><br>Unapologetically confident young women should be celebrated NOT hated. <br>Get used to it.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    If you didn't say it was classless when Caitlin Clark did it to her opponents then don't say it about Angel Reese either. <a href="https://t.co/5S8P6mvhhx">https://t.co/5S8P6mvhhx</a>

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    Zero problem with Angel Reese, Caitlin Clarke or anyone as good as they are talking junk, because they back it up on the court. Some of y'all always have exceptions to your "rules" about "sportsmanship."

    Jalen Rose @JalenRose

    How Angel Reese is being vilified by many highlights exactly what <a href="https://twitter.com/dawnstaley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dawnstaley</a> was talking about.

    Ultimately, what happened shouldn't overshadow the fact that Reese is a double-double machine who has emerged as a national champion after posting 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds in the NCAA tournament, leading LSU to its first national title in the process.