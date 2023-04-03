Shane McMahon Makes Surprise Return at WWE WrestleMania 39, Suffers Leg Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

During WrestleMania 39, the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was treated to a massive surprise when Shane McMahon made his return to WWE after more than a year away.

McMahon came out to a massive pop for an impromptu match against The Miz, but he unfortunately quickly suffered a leg injury that forced him out of the bout.

While things looked bleak as McMahon laid on the canvas and was checked out by doctors, Snoop Dogg stepped in and delivered a People's Elbow that satisfied the fans:

The 53-year-old was seen walking gingerly as he was being helped to the backstage area:

Prior to Sunday, McMahon hadn't been seen on WWE television since the 2022 Royal Rumble. He appeared as the 28th entrant in the match and lasted into the final three. His inclusion in the match was already criticized by fans, but those ill feelings were exacerbated when it was revealed that he was the lead producer of the match.

It was reported less than a month later that McMahon was quietly "let go" from WWE, as he wasn't serving in a backstage or front-office role with the company and was only considered in-ring talent at the time. He reportedly was in consideration to compete in the Elimination Chamber match at the Feb. 2022 premium live event prior to his departure from the company.

During his time away from WWE, McMahon had not been involved in wrestling. His return comes a few months after his father, Vince McMahon, reinstated himself as chairman in January. The 77-year-old had stepped away in July amid revelations of several hush money payments to settle allegations of sexual misconduct, but he returned to oversee the potential sale of the company.

