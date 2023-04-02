Tiger Woods Arrives to Augusta National in Preparation for 2023 Masters

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

With the 2023 Masters Tournament just four days away, golfer Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National on Sunday with his eyes set on a better finish than last year, according to Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated.

The five-time champion of the event finished in 47th last season and finished in 45th in the only event he has played in this season, the Genesis Invitational.

This is the 25th time he has participated in the 87-year-old tournament.

Woods arrived at the practice range around 3 p.m. ET and shot on the range for about 30 minutes before heading to the front nine of the course. He took a similar approach last year but approached the back nine instead.

He last won the event in 2019 but has not competed full-time since his 2021 car accident. He announced that he will only be a part-time professional at the 2022 Genesis Invitational and intends to play majors and select tournaments.

This will be his first major appearance during this PGA season, as he missed The Players Championship in March. He played in the 2022 Masters as well as the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

Woods is currently a +6500 (bet $100 to win $6,500), according to DraftKings Sportsbook, to win the tournament. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the current favorites to take the tournament at +700 each.

