    LSU Tops Caitlin Clark, Iowa for WCBB Title as Fans Rip 'All-Around Awful' Refs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 2, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - APRIL 02: Jasmine Carson #2 and Angel Reese #10 of the Louisiana State Tigers celebrate a three-point goal against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Caitlin Clark dominated the spotlight entering the 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament, but the referees stole the show as LSU beat Iowa 102-85 for the program's first national championship on Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

    The two teams combined for 37 fouls across the 40 minutes. Monika Czinano fouled out in the fourth quarter, while Clark battled foul trouble all game. The same was true for Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams for LSU.

    In general, the consensus on social media was that the officiating didn't influence the outcome but hurt the final contest as a spectacle in what was a great tournament all around.

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    This is just all-around awful. I'm not saying the star players should get preferential treatment but the ultra-strict officiating has turned this game into a shell of what it could have been.

    John @iam_johnw

    Everyone : Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark should be amazing <br><br>The refs knowing they can make it about themselves : <a href="https://t.co/FpIA3qoEx8">pic.twitter.com/FpIA3qoEx8</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    everyone: we can't wait to watch this game because of all the star players!<br><br>the refs: no

    whitney medworth @its_whitney

    shout to the refs for ruining the finale to one of the most hyped up final fours in women's basketball history.<br><br>(this is not a knock on the current outcome, LSU is playing an incredible game. but we wanna see the best players have the freedom to play regardless of who wins)

    Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0

    These refs and these technical fouls 😂🤦🏽‍♂️

    Lexie Brown @Lexiebrown

    these refs may not work another nationally televised game again.

    Elena Delle Donne @De11eDonne

    Refs please stop inserting yourselves in this game!

    nba paint @nba_paint

    As a huge fan of refs this game has been great.

    Swin Cash @SwinCash

    What is wrong with this officiating crew? Enough smh

    David Roth @david_j_roth

    A National Championship game....finally a chance to see officiating done at its highest level, under the brightest lights.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    I'm glad to see women's college basketball officiating is just as horrific as men's basketball officiating. Consistency is important.

    mollie cahillane @MollieCahillane

    on Friday, the NCAA's vp of women's basketball Lynn Holzman accidentally joked that the tournament didn't have qualified officiating, and then quickly walked it back. After this afternoon though…

    LSU's performance will be remembered the most as time goes on.

    Reese recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to earn an NCAA record-setting 34th double-double this season. The sophomore forward impacted every facet of the game through her scoring, rebounding, defense and playmaking.

    Jasmine Carson also had one of the best halves of basketball ever on this grand a stage. She went 5-of-5 from beyond the arc and dropped 21 points as LSU shredded Iowa's defense in the opening 20 minutes.

    The senior guard's buzzer-beating triple was the perfect capper to the Tigers' scintillating start.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    JASMINE CARSON ARE YOU SERIOUS⁉️<br><br>BANK SHOT AT THE BUZZER FOR A 21-POINT HALF! <a href="https://t.co/H4fDyBOPzH">pic.twitter.com/H4fDyBOPzH</a>

    Breanna Stewart @breannastewart

    Wow…Carson 🔥

    LSU Women's Basketball @LSUwbkb

    HER. <a href="https://t.co/JsxGhWo9pj">pic.twitter.com/JsxGhWo9pj</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Jasmine Carson in that half <a href="https://t.co/rkd8iFpnNK">pic.twitter.com/rkd8iFpnNK</a>

    Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks

    Jasmine Carson going CRAZYYYYYYYYY

    In the end, LSU simply overwhelmed Iowa. The Hawkeyes were in trouble when Clark had 14 points in the first quarter and they still trailed 27-22. She finished with 30 on 9-of-22 shooting and eight assists.

    Outside of a brief flurry in the third quarter, this wasn't much of a game.

    Sunday is exactly why LSU hired Kim Mulkey away from Baylor and brought her back to the state she grew up in. University administrators may not have expected the 60-year-old to deliver a title by her second season, though. The Tigers exceeded expectations in 2021-22, and the addition of Reese through the transfer portal put them over the top.

    Considering most of LSU's key players are coming back to Baton Rouge, a return trip to the Final Four could be on the cards in 2024.