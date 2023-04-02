Jets' Mekhi Becton Reportedly 'Down to About 350 Pounds' amid Weight Loss

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is down to "about 350 pounds" after reportedly weighing in at 400 a couple of years ago, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Becton put on weight while recovering from knee injuries that have limited him to one game in the past two seasons. The Jets are hoping the 23-year-old will start in 2023.

New York is unlikely, however, to extend Becton's rookie contract for an optional fifth year through 2024, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

New York selected Becton with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 draft, after Becton clocked in at 363 pounds at the scouting combine. Jets leadership emphasized Becton's agility—he finished the 40-yard dash in 5.10 seconds at the combine—as a reason he could succeed.

Still, Becton planned to slim down from his combine stats to his preferred playing size of 350-355 pounds, Jets Wire's Tyler Greenawalt reported in 2020.

Those plans were derailed when Becton was stretchered off the field with a right knee injury in September 2021, ending his sophomore NFL season.

Almost one year later, during training camp for the Jets' 2022 campaign, Becton suffered a fracture on the same knee, resulting in surgery and his second straight missed season. During rehab from these injuries, Becton's weight increased, ESPN reported.

As his weight loss progressed in the early months of 2023, Becton celebrated with several progress photos on social media.

Becton was an effective tackle in his rookie season for the Jets, leading Pro Football Focus to rank him second among all tackles from the 2020 draft class. If he is able to start at his goal weight in 2023, Becton will have a chance to campaign for his next contract if he can prove he remains an effective run-blocker.

The Jets are projected to decline Becton's fifth-year contract option, which would guarantee the offensive tackle $13.6 million in 2024, by the May 1 deadline.