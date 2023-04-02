NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Championship Game

0 of 2

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The legend of Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark has captivated anyone who has watched the 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Clark has a chance to cement her legacy as one of the all-time clutch performers and winners in the sport with a win in Sunday's national championship against the LSU Tigers.

Clark conquered her biggest obstacle yet in Friday's semifinals, as she led Iowa to a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, who entered the contest at 36-0.

LSU does not come into Sunday's clash in Dallas with an unblemished record, but it has been difficult to beat in March.

The Tigers possess their own star in Angel Reese, a double-double machine who could wreak havoc in the paint, like South Carolina did against Iowa.

Clark and Reese have a similar goal in mind to win the first women's basketball national championship for their respective programs. Both programs are making their first appearance in the national championship.