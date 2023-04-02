Judges' Scorecard Revealed for UFC Legend Anthony Pettis' Win vs. HoFer Roy Jones Jr.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Anthony Pettis started his professional boxing career with a win over a Hall of Famer.

Jamal Collier of ESPN noted Pettis defeated Roy Jones Jr. via majority decision on Saturday in Milwaukee. While one judge ruled it a 76-76 tie, the other two awarded the victory to the former UFC champion with cards of 77-75 and 78-74.

Jones is a Hall of Famer, but he is also 54 years old compared to the 36-year-old Pettis.

It was the legend's first fight since he participated in a non-scored exhibition match against Mike Tyson in 2020.

"He's a legend of the sport," Pettis said of his opponent. "I'm going to take it one fight at a time. I'm 1-0 as a pro so I'm excited to see what the future holds. I had a great team behind me and I wanted this."

He still has strides to make to reach where he was in UFC, but it was an ideal start for Pettis as he looks to find consistent success in another sport.