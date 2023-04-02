Biggest Takeaways From WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Results

1 of 5

Beating John Cena in the opening match of WrestleMania to retain the United States Championship should be a defining moment for a young star like Austin Theory.

Instead, the finish of the match begs more questions than not.

Did Cena really need to be protected in defeat by way of the screwjob finish? If the whole world saw Theory tap out, does it not prove Cena's assertions that the champion is not ready for this spot?

If that is the case, why would he have even been put in this spot?

The match was very good and Theory was allowed to dominate, really shining for two-thirds of it. All of that was undone late when the guy he beat up all that time trapped him in the STF and forced him to tap out, only for the referee to have been bumped and not witness the submission.

Theory won only after a cheap low blow, which did nothing to help him look any better than he did entering the show and worse yet, leaves the impression that someone behind the scenes does not believe in him quite enough to give him that definitive passing-of-the-torch victory over the future Hall of Famer.

And, again, if that is the case, why even go there with this match?

A follow-up is unlikely with Cena returning to Hollywood and nothing, short of a world title win, will mean as much to Theory as the straight-forward victory would have.

Sure, Theory is a heel and heels cheat, but this was the moment to establish him without question and, instead, the decision was made to protect Cena. It was a misstep that only creates questions about WWE's commitment to Theory as a true future main event star.