LSU's Alexis Morris Calls Out Caitlin Clark, Iowa's 'Very Disrespectful' Defense

LSU guard Alexis Morris was paying close attention to how Iowa defended South Carolina on the perimeter in Friday's 77-73 Final Four victory.

"I watched the game, and I'm watching them guard South Carolina," Morris said, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "I don't think they can guard us that way. I don't think you can just leave me open on the perimeter or leave us open on the perimeter. Me personally, I find it very disrespectful, so I'm going to take that personally going into that game. You're going to have to guard us. That's just the competitor in me, and the will to win."

In an effort to close off the paint, Iowa allowed South Carolina shooters to have a wide berth. It was a sensible approach given three-point shooting was one of the Gamecocks' few flaws. They shot 31.0 percent from beyond the arc for the season and got just 16.5 percent of their scoring output on threes, which ranked 351st, per Her Hoop Stats.

Raven Johnson made the Hawkeyes pay for their lax defending, as she knocked down three of her six attempts.

South Carolina shot 4-of-20 as a team, though, so Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder was rewarded for the tactical gambit.

As for Morris' remarks, there was a level of disrespect at play. A team is sending a message when it allows an opponent to have ample time and space to line up a jumper. It clearly believes that player won't convert, so there is no need to guard them in that moment.

But a coach can't worry about how strategy will be viewed from the outside as long as it falls within the rules.

If Iowa tries the same thing in the national title game, then it will be up to Morris and her teammates to hit their shots.

Like South Carolina, LSU hasn't depended on the three-ball. The Tigers' 19.4 percent three-point attempt rate ranks 350th nationally, according to Her Hoop Stats, though they shoot 33.7 percent from long distance.

If we've learned anything about Kim Mulkey's squad this season, Angel Reese is inevitable. The sophomore forward struggled in the Elite Eight against Miami but responded with a 24-point outing in the Final Four against Virginia Tech.

Iowa probably can't take Reese out of the game, so limiting her impact will be key. Whether LSU prevails Sunday might come down to if Morris and her teammates can capitalize on the opportunities they're likely to get around the arc.