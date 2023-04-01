UConn's Jordan Hawkins to Play in 2023 Men's Final Four vs. Miami Despite Illness

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

UConn's Jordan Hawkins is "a go" to play in the team's Final Four matchup against Miami on Saturday despite an illness, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hawkins has "an illness that teammates and staff are calling a stomach bug and stayed at the team's hotel Friday to rest."

A UConn spokesperson said Hawkins "participated somewhat" in Saturday morning's shootaround, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

"We obviously isolated him," head coach Dan Hurley told reporters Friday. "Started to not feel well [Thursday] night. For him to miss today, obviously, tells you he's not in a great way.

"But, obviously, you hope that we contained it in time. We moved him out, moved his roommate out and obviously kept him away from the team. Hopefully, it just doesn't continue to spread."

Hawkins is averaging 17.3 points per game during the NCAA tournament and was the team's second-leading scorer during the regular season, averaging 16.3 points per game. He scored 24 and 20 in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight as the Huskies defeated Arkansas and Gonzaga last weekend.

He's also a potential first-round prospect, with ESPN's Jonathan Givony projecting him to be picked at No. 23 by the Sacramento Kings in his latest mock draft. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote that "NBA teams will ultimately covet Hawkins' off-ball scoring and shot-making for a role alongside established playmakers and top options."

Freshman center Donovan Clingan told reporters: "No matter what, whether he's 100 percent or 75 percent or whatever, I know Jordan is one of the toughest dudes that I've ever played with. He'll be out there, ready to go [Saturday]. Even if he wasn't, this team has so much depth and talent, we'd still be ready to go. It doesn't change our mindset, and it doesn't make us think of anything different."

UConn will face Miami at 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS. That will follow Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State at 6:09 p.m. ET, which is also on CBS.