Ranking the Top 5 NBA Draft Prospects Still Standing in the Elite 8

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NCAA tournament: 28.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 blocks, 2-of-2 3PT

At some point in the draft, an NBA team will decide it's worth betting on Drew Timme's skill and IQ and forgetting about athleticism or fit.

In a 36-point dominant effort against UCLA, he consistently won one-on-one battles in the post, freezing defenders with patience and countering their contests with footwork. But it was still the ball-handling and body-controlled drives, on-the-move finishes in traffic and the three-ball that were especially noteworthy to scouts. The face-up offense clearly makes it easier for them to picture an NBA big.

Despite lacking any hint of explosiveness, he compensates with quick-release touch and use of angles.

The passing only adds to his NBA pitch and highlights IQ that also works for other areas of the game.

An Elite 8 matchup against 245-pound Adama Sanogo represents a key test and another needle-moving opportunity for Timme, who'll want to show scouts that he can still score against NBA-style strength and length.