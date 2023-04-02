Final Picks for Reigns vs. Rhodes and WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

With a newsworthy Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39 in the books, the bar has been set for an equally stacked Night 2.

Roman Reigns' defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes is obviously the most anticipated match of the evening and for good reason. The future of The Bloodline, as well as Rhodes' legacy, heavily rely on the outcome.

The rest of the card has plenty of promise as well, including the Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will be determined to steal the show and should have no problem doing so.

Edge and Finn Bálor will also look to settle a score inside in Hell in a Cell match. Between Bálor bringing back The Demon and Edge promising to do whatever's necessary to obtain victory, it should be an explosive ending to their year-long rivalry.

These are the last-minute predictions for Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 that matter most hours ahead of the event.