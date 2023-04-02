Final Picks for Reigns vs. Rhodes and WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Match CardApril 2, 2023
Final Picks for Reigns vs. Rhodes and WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Match Card
With a newsworthy Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39 in the books, the bar has been set for an equally stacked Night 2.
Roman Reigns' defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes is obviously the most anticipated match of the evening and for good reason. The future of The Bloodline, as well as Rhodes' legacy, heavily rely on the outcome.
The rest of the card has plenty of promise as well, including the Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will be determined to steal the show and should have no problem doing so.
Edge and Finn Bálor will also look to settle a score inside in Hell in a Cell match. Between Bálor bringing back The Demon and Edge promising to do whatever's necessary to obtain victory, it should be an explosive ending to their year-long rivalry.
These are the last-minute predictions for Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 that matter most hours ahead of the event.
Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre (Intercontinental Championship)
The Intercontinental Championship hasn't felt this important in ages thanks to Gunther carrying it to new heights over the last 10 months.
He has overcome every obstacle put in front of him up to this point, but both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus pose an entirely different threat. McIntyre wants to see his story come full circle by recapturing the first title he held in WWE in 2009, while Sheamus is looking to become WWE's inaugural "ultimate" Grand Slam champion.
The build has been simple yet strong and there can be no doubt that they will deliver at an exceptionally high level.
Gunther has done such a stellar job with the belt that it can be argued he's ready for whatever's next. It isn't imperative he remain undefeated, not to mention he wouldn't have to be directly pinned to lose his title here.
Between McIntyre and Sheamus, the latter feels like the better bet to capture the championship given how much it means to him. It would allow him to avenge his back-to-back losses to Gunther from the fall and get his just due.
Prediction: Sheamus wins the Intercontinental Championship.
Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match
Much like the men's WrestleMania Showcase match from Night 1, the women's version also does not have stakes of any kind, and thus it's difficult for fans to care about the end result.
On the bright side, the men's matchup was an enjoyable sprint and the women's should be no exception assuming the talent are given the time to (no pun intended) showcase the skills.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been teaming on and off for months and would make fine challengers to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler seemed to be primed for that position instead.
From being in a featured match last year at 'Mania to pulling undercard duty this year, it has been a sad state of affairs with Rousey since her return to the company. Any buzz surrounding Rousey vs. Becky Lynch has completely dissipated due to Rousey's poor booking, but a tag team match might be intriguing.
WWE's women's tag team scene has been dead for some time and thus it's disappointing the outcome to this contest feels practically meaningless. Despite that, expect the women to show out, regardless.
Prediction: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler win.
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
For a majority of fans, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania has no appeal. It's possible Lesnar hitting an F5 on Omos for the win will make the match worthwhile, but there will be significant room for error leading up to that spot.
Per PWInsider, Lesnar's contract with the company is believed to be up at 'Mania and that this could be his swan song from the squared circle if so. It's worth nothing that this has happened with him a few times in the past and he has ultimately re-signed/returned to WWE soon after.
Needless to say, this feels like a waste of whatever star power Lesnar has left. The best thing WWE can do with this is to keep it as short and as sweet as possible and save the spectacle stuff for last.
Lesnar emerging victorious in this outing is the safe choice, especially considering it has been five years since Lesnar last won on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Prediction: Brock Lesnar wins.
Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship)
As her reign as Raw Women's champion reaches the official one-day mark, Bianca Belair will face tough competition in Asuka with the gold up for grabs at WrestleMania.
That has basically been the extent of the story between Bianca Belair and Asuka over the last month. Their only interactions in recent weeks have been face-offs and none of them have accomplished anything.
WWE has been lazy with making this match feel as special as it should considering the caliber of athletes involved. The women will put forth an extra effort and ensure bad creative doesn't hinder them from having the encounter they're capable of.
This could easily go either way, but a change is needed at the top of Raw's women's division to prevent Belair from getting stale. Asuka losing would call into question the purpose of her being repackaged in the first place.
A loss for Belair, on the other hand, could mark the beginning of an intriguing next chapter for her career. Asuka becoming champ should be a slam dunk.
Prediction: Asuka wins the Raw Women's Championship.
Edge vs. Finn Bálor (Hell in a Cell Match)
As the one-year rivalry between Edge and Finn Bálor draws to an end, only one of them can escape Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania intact.
Bálor and the rest of The Judgment Day have largely dominated their lengthy program with Edge, except for Elimination Chamber. Edge and Beth Phoenix beat Bálor and Rhea Ripley in an intergender tag team match on that show, so Bálor is owed a victory over him.
Although Edge winning would be the perfect feel-good moment to close out this storyline with, he gains nothing from defeating Bálor. This rivalry should be designed to elevate Judgment Day in the end and transition Edge into something else.
Giving this the Hell in a Cell stipulation was smart as it may not have been as appealing otherwise. The idea should be for the structure to thwart outside interference, but it's bound to happen, regardless.
Bálor should be in line for a significant singles push post-WrestleMania, while the clock continues to count down on Edge's looming in-ring retirement.
Prediction: Finn Bálor wins.
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
Everything that has transpired throughout the historic run of Roman Reigns has led to this Undisputed WWE Universal Championship main event.
It coincides perfectly with the gradual demise of The Bloodline, especially coming off The Usos' loss of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Night 1. No one is more credible or ready to dethrone Reigns right now than Cody Rhodes.
If WWE doesn't book Rhodes to win on this show, there will never be a better time to strike when the iron is hot. He's WWE's most popular babyface by a wide margin and has shown he can not only hang but flourish at the main event level.
Reigns retaining would certainly be a shocker (and not completely out of the realm of reality), but there's no one left for WWE to build up and oppose him. His reign has been outstanding, but it will take him losing both of his belts in order for his character to grow.
The era of The American Nightmare is about to arrive.
Prediction: Cody Rhodes wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.