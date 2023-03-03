PWInsider Clarifies Rumors Circulated About Brock Lesnar's Future with WWE

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Brock Lesnar has reportedly indicated to some within WWE that his current run with the company is soon coming to an end.

According to PWInsider (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Lesnar said goodbye to some people backstage at Monday's episode of Raw and told them he was "finishing up" soon.

While that could mean the final match on Lesnar's contract will be against Omos at WrestleMania 39 next month, a source told PWInsider that Lesnar's deal is not "necessarily" up after WrestleMania.

PWInsider subsequently tweeted a statement noting that while the report has led to speculation that Lesnar's contract is expiring or that he could be leaving wrestling, the outlet never specifically reported either of those scenarios as fact.

Since Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 after an eight-year absence, he has signed a series of shorter-term contracts with the company.

During that time, Lesnar competed at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt in 2016 and teased returning to UFC on a more permanent basis, but he instead decided to stick with WWE.

Lesnar's WWE contracts have often expired around the time of WrestleMania, so his farewell could be a case of that happening again.

If Lesnar's deal does expire, it is unclear if he plans to sign a new one at some point or if he intends on stepping away from wrestling completely at the age of 45.

The Beast Incarnate is typically involved in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania, but that isn't the case this year, as he accepted MVP's challenge for a WrestleMania match against the 7'3" Omos on Monday's episode of Raw.

Lesnar had been feuding with Bobby Lashley and lost to him by disqualification at Elimination Chamber, which led to speculation of a Lesnar vs. Lashley blow-off at WrestleMania, but Lashley seems to have entered into a rivalry with Bray Wyatt instead.

Fightful Select (h/t Upton) reported this week that Lesnar had been ticketed for a WrestleMania match against Wyatt, but turned it down, causing the pivot to Omos.

It is well-documented that Lesnar is close with WWE chairman Vince McMahon, so it is fair to wonder if McMahon's status has any impact on Lesnar's future with the company.

McMahon retired over the summer, which led to Triple H taking over as head of creative. McMahon returned a couple of months ago to take back his role of chairman, but Triple H has remained in charge of creative.

If Lesnar is uncomfortable working with anyone other than McMahon creatively, it is possible his final WWE match could be on the horizon.

