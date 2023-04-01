Chargers' Telesco on Justin Herbert's Upcoming Contract: 'A Good Problem to Have'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco isn't overly stressed regarding negotiations on a long-term extension with star quarterback Justin Herbert.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday, Telesco described the situation as "a good problem to have," adding that he believes Herbert can help guide the franchise to a Super Bowl title.

Los Angeles can have Herbert under contract for two more seasons when accounting for his fifth-year option in 2024. Considering how well he has played, you'd expect the franchise to pay what's necessary to keep him in Southern California beyond that.

Though he has been on the Chargers for only three years, Herbert is fifth in franchise history in passing yards (14,089) and fourth in touchdown passes (94).

Spotrac values a Herbert extension at six years and $254.6 million. His $42.4 million annual salary would be the seventh-highest in the league.

The cost of re-signing the 25-year-old could climb even higher over the next few months. Lamar Jackson is a free agent, having not signed the franchise tag applied to him by the Baltimore Ravens. Like Herbert, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are also eligible to sign multiyear deals with their teams.

Whomever signs first will likely reshape the quarterback market, a process that will continue as each player signs.

The Chargers and Herbert have opened discussions over his next contract, but it could take a while to reach a conclusion given the amount of money at play. For Los Angeles, a quick resolution would be good for not only ending this story but also potentially saving money in the long run.