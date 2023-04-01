Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol Headline 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol Headline 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame ClassApril 1, 2023
NBA legends Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol headline the 12-person class that will be inducted into the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame announced the full list of inductees on Saturday:
- Dwyane Wade: 13-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion
- Dirk Nowitzki: 14-time All-Star, 2010-11 NBA champion
- Pau Gasol: six-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion
- Tony Parker: six-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion
- Becky Hammon: six-time All-Star, 2022 WNBA champion
- Gregg Popovich: five-time NBA champion, three-time Coach of the Year
- Gene Keady: seven-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, five-time National Coach of the Year
- Gene Bess: winningest coach in college basketball history (1,300 victories)
- Gary Blair: 852 career wins, 1996 Olympic gold medal (U.S. women's team), 2011 NCAA women's tournament champion
- David Hixon: two-time Division III Coach of the Year, two-time Division III national champion
- 1976 United States Olympic women's basketball team
- Jim Valvano: two-time ACC tournament champion, 1983 NCAA men's national championship
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
🔸Dwyane Wade<br>🔸 Dirk Nowitzki<br>🔸 Pau Gasol<br>🔸 Tony Parker<br>🔸 Becky Hammon<br>🔸 Gregg Popovich <br><br>A whole lot of legends are headed to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Hoophall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hoophall</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/23HoopClass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#23HoopClass</a> <a href="https://t.co/dUu7a7H7Qv">pic.twitter.com/dUu7a7H7Qv</a>
