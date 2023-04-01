X

    Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol Headline 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

    Adam WellsApril 1, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - JUNE 21: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat talks to the media while holding the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after his team wins the NBA Championship by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Five of the 2012 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena on June 21, 2012 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images

    NBA legends Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol headline the 12-person class that will be inducted into the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

    The Hall of Fame announced the full list of inductees on Saturday:

    • Dwyane Wade: 13-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion
    • Dirk Nowitzki: 14-time All-Star, 2010-11 NBA champion
    • Pau Gasol: six-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion
    • Tony Parker: six-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion
    • Becky Hammon: six-time All-Star, 2022 WNBA champion
    • Gregg Popovich: five-time NBA champion, three-time Coach of the Year
    • Gene Keady: seven-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, five-time National Coach of the Year
    • Gene Bess: winningest coach in college basketball history (1,300 victories)
    • Gary Blair: 852 career wins, 1996 Olympic gold medal (U.S. women's team), 2011 NCAA women's tournament champion
    • David Hixon: two-time Division III Coach of the Year, two-time Division III national champion
    • 1976 United States Olympic women's basketball team
    • Jim Valvano: two-time ACC tournament champion, 1983 NCAA men's national championship
    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    🔸Dwyane Wade<br>🔸 Dirk Nowitzki<br>🔸 Pau Gasol<br>🔸 Tony Parker<br>🔸 Becky Hammon<br>🔸 Gregg Popovich <br><br>A whole lot of legends are headed to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Hoophall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hoophall</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/23HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#23HoopClass</a> <a href="https://t.co/dUu7a7H7Qv">pic.twitter.com/dUu7a7H7Qv</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

