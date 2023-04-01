Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol Headline 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA legends Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol headline the 12-person class that will be inducted into the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced the full list of inductees on Saturday:

Dwyane Wade: 13-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion

Dirk Nowitzki: 14-time All-Star, 2010-11 NBA champion

Pau Gasol: six-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion

Tony Parker: six-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion

Becky Hammon: six-time All-Star, 2022 WNBA champion

Gregg Popovich: five-time NBA champion, three-time Coach of the Year

Gene Keady: seven-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, five-time National Coach of the Year

Gene Bess: winningest coach in college basketball history (1,300 victories)

Gary Blair: 852 career wins, 1996 Olympic gold medal (U.S. women's team), 2011 NCAA women's tournament champion

David Hixon: two-time Division III Coach of the Year, two-time Division III national champion

1976 United States Olympic women's basketball team

Jim Valvano: two-time ACC tournament champion, 1983 NCAA men's national championship

