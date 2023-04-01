Kentucky's Cason Wallace to Enter 2023 NBA Draft; No. 8 Prospect on B/R Big Board

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Kentucky star Cason Wallace is entering the 2023 NBA draft.

"I'm all in," he said to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "This season was fun. It had its ups and downs but the best part was having my brothers with me. We stuck through it and saw it through."

Wallace averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 assists in 32 games, and he shot 44.6 percent overall and 34.6 percent on threes. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked the 6'4" guard as the No. 8 overall player in his newest 2023 big board:

"Confidence in Wallace's NBA upside started to waver throughout the season, mostly due to single-digit scoring outputs that raised questions about his athletic limitations for creation at the NBA level. But the Kansas State game on Sunday should have served as a reminder that he possesses the type of shot-making, touch shots, footwork and finishing craft to compensate for lacking exciting burst or explosiveness."

