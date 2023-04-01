X

    Josh Gordon's 'Catch of the Season' in XFL Has Fans Clamoring for WR's NFL Comeback

    Francisco RosaApril 1, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: Josh Gordon #0 of the Seattle Sea Dragons looks on before the XFL game against the DC Defenders at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    A week after being shut down for zero catches in the Seattle Sea Dragons' win over the Orlando Guardians, Josh Gordon bounced back in style Friday in the team's 24-15 win over the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium.

    The one-time NFL All-Pro continued to show off his connection with quarterback Ben DiNucci on a touchdown catch in the second quarter. It was yet another highlight-reel grab for Gordon, who has made the XFL look easy through his first seven games.

    He is second on the team in receiving yards but has the most touchdowns through the air for one of the best offenses in the XFL.

    DiNucci, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, is the league's leading passer and has had some super reliable targets to work with in Gordon and Jahcour Pearson, who leads the league in receiving yards.

    Gordon played just two games with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 but didn't finish with any receptions before being released by the organization in October. His best season came with the Cleveland Browns in 2013, when he made the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro.

    He did play in 12 games with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 after being reinstated by the league following an indefinite suspension for multiple violations of its substance-use policy, finishing the year with five receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown.

    Josh Gordon's 'Catch of the Season' in XFL Has Fans Clamoring for WR's NFL Comeback
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    His spectacular catch Friday had Twitter calling for Gordon to go back to the sports' highest level.

    XFL @XFL2023

    what a throw. what a catch. 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/JOSH_GORDONXII?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JOSH_GORDONXII</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/B_DiNucci6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@B_DiNucci6</a> <a href="https://t.co/fxxICsWJmA">https://t.co/fxxICsWJmA</a> <a href="https://t.co/02U4sAFK9a">pic.twitter.com/02U4sAFK9a</a>

    Terry Hollimon @terryhollimon

    Josh Gordon still has GAS in the tank!! Premium Gas! He should be on someone's NFL roster come August.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seattle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seattle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaDragons?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaDragons</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLSeaDragons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLSeaDragons</a>

    Wonderful Fella @SirGregoryDa1st

    Josh Gordon kno damn well he too good to be outchea dominating folks in the XFL 😭🤣

    Wayne'z World 🌍🏴‍☠️🥀 @_1P2Ts

    Josh Gordon will not be in the XFL next season 🤣

    BehindTheStix:XFL @BehindTheStiXFL

    Josh Gordon with the new catch of the season. Let's go <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLSeaDragons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLSeaDragons</a>!!!!!!!!!

    XFL Insider The Fiend (2023 Edition) @GreatBigIdiot

    Josh Gordon could walk onto the Giants and Falcons and be their best wide receiver immediately.

    Kenny G. @Gritz_Blitz

    Sign Josh Gordon <a href="https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AtlantaFalcons</a>

    RJ @LFC_RJ

    Ben Dinucci to Josh Gordon is a 🔒

    Anna Nicchitta @agnicchitta

    Obsessed w/ the Ben DiNucci-Josh Gordon connection god I love this team <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreatheFire?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreatheFire</a>

    Sports is my thing @Sports_Chic2

    Josh Gordon decided to show up.....and show out today. Nice TD !! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a>

    Colby Patnode @CPat11

    Can we give Josh Gordon another shot?

    Seattle is now on a five-game winning streak, the second-longest in the XFL, behind the undefeated D.C. Defenders. It now sits second in the North Division behind D.C. and leapfrogged the St. Louis Battlehawks, who play Sunday.

    With just three games remaining in the regular season, the Sea Dragons will need Gordon to keep up his standout play if they're going to make a deep playoff run in a loaded division.