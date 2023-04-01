Josh Gordon's 'Catch of the Season' in XFL Has Fans Clamoring for WR's NFL Comeback

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A week after being shut down for zero catches in the Seattle Sea Dragons' win over the Orlando Guardians, Josh Gordon bounced back in style Friday in the team's 24-15 win over the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium.

The one-time NFL All-Pro continued to show off his connection with quarterback Ben DiNucci on a touchdown catch in the second quarter. It was yet another highlight-reel grab for Gordon, who has made the XFL look easy through his first seven games.

He is second on the team in receiving yards but has the most touchdowns through the air for one of the best offenses in the XFL.

DiNucci, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, is the league's leading passer and has had some super reliable targets to work with in Gordon and Jahcour Pearson, who leads the league in receiving yards.

Gordon played just two games with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 but didn't finish with any receptions before being released by the organization in October. His best season came with the Cleveland Browns in 2013, when he made the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro.

He did play in 12 games with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 after being reinstated by the league following an indefinite suspension for multiple violations of its substance-use policy, finishing the year with five receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown.

His spectacular catch Friday had Twitter calling for Gordon to go back to the sports' highest level.

Seattle is now on a five-game winning streak, the second-longest in the XFL, behind the undefeated D.C. Defenders. It now sits second in the North Division behind D.C. and leapfrogged the St. Louis Battlehawks, who play Sunday.

With just three games remaining in the regular season, the Sea Dragons will need Gordon to keep up his standout play if they're going to make a deep playoff run in a loaded division.