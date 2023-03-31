Ohio State Rival Coach: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 'Was Better Than Marvin Harrison Jr.'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is better than other Ohio State star wide receivers including Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr., a college football coach with experience playing Ohio State told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

"You can line [Smith-Njigba] up anywhere," the coach said. "He's light on his feet. Really strong hands, is strong after the catch. Has great change of direction. He really blocks. He high-points it really well. Just a better all-around player than Olave and Wilson. I thought he was better than Marvin Harrison Jr., too."

Smith-Njigba is part of Ohio State's perennial deep pool of talented wide receivers, which once more shone during last year's NFL draft. Wilson was chosen at No. 10 by the New York Jets, while Olave followed right behind to the New Orleans Saints at the 11th pick.

Both were named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team after successful inaugural pro seasons. Wilson set Jets rookie records for receptions and receiving yards, while Olave was the third Saint since 1970 to record quadruple-digit receiving yards in his first season.

Budding Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr., meanwhile, is expected to become another top pick when he becomes draft-eligible in 2024.

Smith-Njigba's pro day running speeds weren't mind-blowing. What makes him a stronger wide receiver than proven performers like Wilson and Olave, or than a highly anticipated future pick like Harrison Jr.?

It has to do with Smith-Njigba's ability to execute a wide range of different plays, the college coach told Feldman.

"You can put [Smith-Njigba] in the slot and do a lot with him," said the coach. "I don't think Harrison will be able to run certain routes. You can line [Smith-Njigba] off of the ball in stacks and bunches and really give people problems with pick routes, rub routes and Jerk routes. You see people playing with a three-corner defense with that nickel who is more of a blitzer (and) he will eat them alive."

Feldman predicted Smith-Njigba will go to the Tennessee Titans at No. 11 in the upcoming 2023 draft.



