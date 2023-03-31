Cowboys News: Quentin Johnston Expected to Visit Dallas Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has so far fulfilled on his promise of wanting to make a "splash on offense" this offseason after trading for Texans star receiver Brandin Cooks.

But he may not be done yet.

Jones and the Cowboys are expected to welcome highly-regarded TCU receiver Quentin Johnston for a visit. Johnston announced Dallas would be one of his 30 visits following his pro day workout Thursday.

A two-time All-Big 12 selection, Johnston has been one of the most productive college receivers in the country over the past few years and was a key piece of the Horned Frogs run to the national championship game this past season.

In 2022 he racked up 60 receptions for 1069 yards and six touchdowns as quarterback Max Duggan's favorite target. Standing at 6-foot-3 with a 40.5-inch vertical, the 21-year-old could be an ideal red zone target at the next level, but he also has game-breaking speed.

When he ran the 40-yard dash Thursday, Johnston clocked in times of 4.51 and 4.45, impressive for someone with his size.

While his tangibles are impressive, there are some concerns regarding Johnston's drops in college, as he finished with the second-highest drop rate of any receiver in this draft class at 8.5 percent.

Johnston is still highly sought-after. however, and if Jones wants to keep him in North Texas he'll have plenty of competition. The pass catcher already met with the Giants, Titans and Patriots at his pro day, all of which are receiver-needy teams going into the draft.

The Cowboys have the No. 26 pick in the first round, behind all three of those teams.