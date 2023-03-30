Report: Jimmy Garoppolo's Raiders, 49ers to Have Joint Practices in Preseason in LV

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo spent the last six years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, but now he's off to the desert after signing a three-year, $67.5 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

However, Garoppolo won't have to wait very long to see his former team as the Raiders and 49ers are expected to hold joint practices in Las Vegas before going head-to-head in a preseason game, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.