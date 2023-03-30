X

    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Jokes On Potential NFL Rule Changes: 'We're Not Playing Soccer'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 30, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    As the NFL tries to improve player safety, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce prefers to leave it unchanged.

    Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, discussed the recent NFL rule changes in the latest episode of New Heights (17:16 in video):

    "So you're in favor of making the game as unsafe as it used to be?" Jason asked (20:35 in video).

    "Unsafe. That's the excitement of football," Travis responded. "We're not playing soccer. ... Let's let the game be the game. You know what I mean? I'm all for that. I'm all for guys risking their livelihood, I'm with it. I signed the dotted line knowing that I was at risk. I'm with it, dude. I'm not in this thing to think about safety."

    The two were specifically discussing the approved rule limiting defensive players from "launching" to make a tackle. Though Kelce would likely benefit from this rule, facing less danger as a ball-carrier, he would prefer to allow the big hits.

    "At the end of the day, that's the fun of the game," Travis said.

    Kelce knows what it takes to succeed in the NFL, earning either first- or second-team All-Pro honors in each of the past seven years. He won his second Super Bowl this season with the Chiefs and is likely headed to the Hall of Fame when his career ends.

    Though he might not speak for everyone in the league, plenty of longtime NFL fans will likely appreciate his opinion on player safety.