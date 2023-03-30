Saquon Barkley Rumors: Insiders 'Watching Closely' How Giants Handle RB's Contract

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

People around the NFL are "watching closely" how Saquon Barkley's future with the New York Giants evolves, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Giants placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Barkley before free agency opened, but the two sides haven't had much movement since then.

The franchise tender will guarantee Barkley $10.1 million for the 2023 season if he signs it. Agreeing to a long-term deal might force the two-time Pro Bowler to accept a lower salary, but would net him more money overall.

From the Giants' perspective, though, the way free agency has unfolded arguably provides further incentive to wait before making any multiyear commitments.

Signing young running backs to a second contract is risky because of how quickly stars at the position can begin to fall off. Ezekiel Elliott is the most recent example as his six-year, $90 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys almost immediately became a millstone.

With Barkley, the risk is compounded by the fact he suffered a torn ACL that cost him nearly all of 2020 and continued to impact his performance in 2021.

The market hasn't done the 26-year-old any favors.

Miles Sanders has signed the biggest free-agent contract for a running back this offseason, getting $25 million total and $13 million guaranteed from the Carolina Panthers.

One downside of letting a key player stay on the franchise tag is that re-signing him can become even more expensive in a year's time. Fowler also noted how Barkley's Giants teammates could grow frustrated if they feel the team is playing hardball to an unacceptable degree.

But when you look at all of the factors involved, seeing what Barkley produces in 2023 and then returning to the negotiating table next spring might be the smartest play.