The Biggest Potential NFL Trades That Could Still Happen in 2023

The Biggest Potential NFL Trades That Could Still Happen in 2023April 1, 2023
There was a time when the NFL trade market paled in comparison to those in other professional leagues. But teams have been wheeling and dealing in recent years, especially in the offseason.
Last year, stars like Russell Wilson, Khalil Mack, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams were dealt during the early portion of the offseason. Star wideouts Marquise Brown and A.J. Brown were then traded during the draft.
This offseason, we've already seen standouts like Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith change teams via trades. We also saw the Chicago Bears deal the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers.
The trade market isn't closed, though. Not by a long shot.
Here, we'll dive into some of the biggest trades that could still happen this offseason, based on factors like team needs, player production, contracts and any relevant recent buzz. We're focusing on potential offseason deals only, though it bears watching how the market evolves between Week 1 and the 2023 trade deadline.
Aaron Rodgers to the Jets
Let's start with the most obvious deal—the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets—which appears more likely than not to happen.
The Jets won seven games this past season but got poor play from their quarterbacks, particularly 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. The BYU product finished with a quarterback rating of only 72.8, while Jets quarterbacks finished with a collective rating of 75.0.
Although Rodgers wasn't in MVP form last season, he did post a respectable 91.1 rating.
Rodgers has also made it known to Green Bay that he'd prefer to play in New York this season. Green Bay, meanwhile, is hoping to finally get an extended look at 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.
The Jets and Packers haven't agreed to a deal yet, but they're still negotiating. According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the hold-up appears to center on potential compensation for New York if Rodgers doesn't play beyond 2023:
"The trade is currently orbiting a deal that would swap Rodgers for two high draft picks, according to multiple sources who spoke with Yahoo Sports. The sources characterized a deal as getting 'closer' despite stiff negotiation over how those picks would stack up and whether the package would include 'give back' protection for the Jets if Rodgers does not play beyond the 2023 season.
The Jets have two second-round picks after trading wideout Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns, so they have plenty of capital with which to make a move. Assuming Green Bay is ultimately willing to grant the Jets some sort of protection, the two sides will likely finalize this trade before the draft.
DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals have been open to dealing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, but they haven't found a trade partner yet. That could change now that Arizona has opened the door for teams to speak with Hopkins directly.
"The Cardinals' initial ask, to get a second-rounder and another asset for Hopkins, seems to have fallen flat," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote Monday. "... To try to facilitate something, I'm told Arizona has granted teams permission to talk to Hopkins and his agents."
Hopkins is 30 years old and coming off a season shortened by a performance-enhancing drug suspension, but he's still one of the better wideouts in the league. In nine games this past season, he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs lost receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency. Hopkins would be a terrific go-to target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Kansas City is at least somewhat interested.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are among the teams who "are at least looking" at a Hopkins trade. Fowler also mentioned the Buffalo Bills, who are seeking depth behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
Buffalo's reported interest in Hopkins could force the hand of Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. If he isn't amenable to surrendering a second-round pick, a third-rounder might do the trick.
Allen Robinson II to the Chiefs
The Los Angeles Rams are open to moving wideout Allen Robinson II, who had only 339 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue
Trading Robinson now would generate only $1.6 million in cap space, but it would presumably give the Rams something in return. Trading Robinson after June 1, though, would clear $10 million in 2023 cap space.
Robinson could serve as a backup plan for the Chiefs if they don't land a receiver like DeAndre Hopkins and can't adequately address the position in the draft. While Robinson has struggled to produce over the past few seasons, he caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns with the Chicago Bears back in 2020.
Chicago's head coach in 2020, Matt Nagy, is now the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. Nagy knows how to get the most out of Robinson. While Robinson might not fill the No. 1 receiver role, he could be a fine complementary piece in Kansas City's offense.
Given the cap savings L.A. could acquire in a post-June 1 deal, a Day 3 selection in 2024 would probably be enough to get a deal done here.
Austin Ekeler to the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have a serviceable running back in Joe Mixon. However, the 2021 Pro Bowler is not an explosive runner—he holds a career average of 4.1 yards per carry—and was not particularly efficient in 2022.
Mixon averaged 3.9 yards per carry last season, including a career-low 1.5 yards after contact per carry. The latter mark was tied for 35th among the 46 players who qualified for the rushing leaderboard.
Releasing Mixon after June 1 would save the Bengals $10 million in 2023 cap space. They aren't quite sure how they'll approach his situation just yet.
"It's a big jigsaw puzzle and you put one piece in and maybe that changes the way you see another piece," Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official website. "So we just have to wait and see how things play out a little bit."
One of those pieces could be a new running back who makes Mixon expendable. Cincinnati might be more apt to add one in the draft, but one top-tier back is available.
The Los Angeles Chargers have granted Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Ekeler averaged 4.5 yards per carry this past season, averaged 1.9 yards per carry after contact and compiled 18 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.
Eleker is an elite dual-threat who would be perfect in the Bengals backfield next to quarterback Joe Burrow. Since he's entering the final year of his contract, a third- or fourth-round draft pick might be enough to entice the Chargers to trade him.
Panthers Trade the No. 1 Overall Pick
The Carolina Panthers sent the ninth and 61st picks in this year's draft, a 2024 first-rounder and a 2025 second-round pick along with wideout D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 selection. They will presumably use that pick on their choice of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis to fill their need at quarterback.
However, there's a chance that Carolina will instead trade down and still land its preferred signal-caller.
A consensus No. 1 quarterback prospect has yet to emerge. If the Panthers believe that two or more are of equal value, they could indeed trade down. The most likely scenario would involve trading back a single spot so the Houston Texans can get their quarterback of choice.
The Indianapolis Colts (fourth overall) could also be a potential trade partner, though that seems far less likely. The Arizona Cardinals are looming as a potential threat to send the third overall pick to a quarterback-needy team.
Trading back to No. 4 would require Carolina to either view four quarterback prospects as equals or know exactly who the first three selections are going to be.
Swapping picks with Houston is more realistic. It could potentially net Carolina an extra Day 2 selection or more while giving Houston its QB1.
Raiders Trade Up in Round 1
The Las Vegas Raiders probably aren't moving from No. 7 to No. 1. However, they could still move up in the draft to snag a signal-caller.
The top two trade candidates for Las Vegas are the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 and the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5. Arizona has Kyler Murray entrenched as its starter, while Seattle just signed Geno Smith to a three-year deal.
Trading with Arizona would allow the Raiders jump the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4. Trading with Seattle could allow Las Vegas to jump the Detroit Lions at No. 6—and with Jared Goff in the fold, Detroit might be willing to trade its selection to a team looking to jump Las Vegas.
A lot will likely hinge on which quarterbacks come off the board with the top two selections. With no consensus top prospect, there's a real chance that the top quarterback on the Raiders' board could still be there at No. 3.
Las Vegas did sign Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but he has an extensive injury history, including a season-ending foot injury last year. The Raiders could save $9.3 million off the 2024 cap if they release Garoppolo after this season.
Las Vegas clearly hasn't dismissed the idea of drafting its quarterback of the future this year. The Raiders just met with Richardson, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and they also met with Stroud at the scouting combine.
Moving up to No. 3 could cost the Raiders a future first-round pick and more, but it could be worth the price if they find their long-term answer at quarterback.
Lamar Jackson to the Colts
With extension negotiations at a standstill, the Baltimore Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson in early March. Jackson made it known on Monday that he had requested a trade on March 2.
Any team can sign Jackson to an offer sheet, which would cost them two first-round picks if Baltimore declined to match, or negotiate a trade with the Ravens. But to this point, no team has made a move for the 2019 MVP.
The Indianapolis Colts still feel like a logical landing spot for Jackson, though. Indy needs a long-term answer at quarterback, Jackson would be a great fit in Shane Steichen's offense, and general manager Chris Ballard admitted that the Colts are considering Jackson.
"Anytime a special player is available, which he is, you've got to do the work," Ballard said, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.
Between now and April 27, Ballard could decide that Jackson is a better option than any quarterback he's going to land with the fourth overall pick. The Colts might be more inclined to make a move after the draft if they're unwilling to part with the fourth overall selection and/or don't find a quarterback they like at No. 4.
The Ravens could hold out for more than the two first-round picks by threatening to match Indianapolis' offer sheet but offering to trade Jackson for additional compensation. If Indy stands to improve significantly—therefore making its 2024 and 2025 first-round picks low selections—Baltimore could want a little extra in the deal.
Alternatively, the Colts could strike a bargain with Jackson and the Ravens, execute a trade for less than two first-round picks and then extend the quarterback before the July 17 deadline.
Contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.