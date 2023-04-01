The Biggest Potential NFL Trades That Could Still Happen in 2023

0 of 7

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

There was a time when the NFL trade market paled in comparison to those in other professional leagues. But teams have been wheeling and dealing in recent years, especially in the offseason.

Last year, stars like Russell Wilson, Khalil Mack, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams were dealt during the early portion of the offseason. Star wideouts Marquise Brown and A.J. Brown were then traded during the draft.

This offseason, we've already seen standouts like Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith change teams via trades. We also saw the Chicago Bears deal the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers.

The trade market isn't closed, though. Not by a long shot.

Here, we'll dive into some of the biggest trades that could still happen this offseason, based on factors like team needs, player production, contracts and any relevant recent buzz. We're focusing on potential offseason deals only, though it bears watching how the market evolves between Week 1 and the 2023 trade deadline.

