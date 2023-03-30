Wolves' Rudy Gobert Says NBA Officiating Isn't 'Fair'; Thinks Refs Tried to Help Suns

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert said he believes NBA referees are intentionally trying to hurt his team after Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

"It's not fair. It's really not fair," Gobert told reporters after the game. "Every night. I have been in this league for 10 years, and I try to always give the benefit of the doubt, but it is hard for me to think that they are not trying to help (the Suns) win tonight.

"It is hard for me to think that they didn't try to have the Warriors win the other night or the Sacramento Kings the other night. It is just so obvious as a basketball player. I have been in this league for so long, and it is disrespectful."

The Suns earned 27 free-throw attempts in the 107-100 win, while the Timberwolves got to the line just 12 times.

Gobert was specifically called for multiple illegal screens as part of his five fouls in the loss, but his coach defended him after the game.

"They weren't illegal screens," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. "They were physical plays. Durant leads with his elbow into Rudy's face, which is something that happens all around the league. They tag Rudy for it."

Gobert believes the fix is in against his team, including in recent games against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, which the Timberwolves won.

The Kings did get to the line 40 times against Minnesota on Monday, although the Wolves got 34 free-throw attempts in a physical game. Minnesota had more free-throw attempts than the Warriors in Sunday's game.

The Timberwolves are now set to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, a team that leads the NBA in free-throw attempts per game. It could set up more disappointment for Gobert as he tries to get his team into the playoffs.

Minnesota entered Thursday seventh in the Western Conference with a 39-38 record, one game behind the Warriors for the No. 6 seed.