DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Cardinals WR's Contract 'Giving People Pause for Now'

Norm Hall/Getty Images

A high salary and cap hit for Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins could prevent the veteran from being traded this offseason.

"There are still teams out there looking for receiver help, such as the Chiefs, Ravens and Giants, but Hopkins' salary is giving people pause for now," according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

The team that acquires Hopkins will owe him $19.45 million in 2023.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also listed the Baltimore Ravens as a possibility for Hopkins, noting they have been "fairly active in the wide receiver market," with Odell Beckham Jr. and Courtland Sutton also listed as possibilities.

Hopkins can certainly help a lot of teams next season, even as he heads into his 11th NFL season. The 30-year-old finished last year with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns, ranking 10th in the NFL with 79.7 receiving yards per game.

Though he missed the first six games because of a performance-enhancing drugs suspension, he played at an elite level once he returned.

Despite his production, teams are still wary of taking on the contract.

"I couldn't find a team at the meetings that sounded eager to bring him on without the Cardinals eating some of the money," Graziano reported.

Of course, the Cardinals might not want to take on any money to deal away one of their best players.

The team can save $8.2 million against the cap by trading Hopkins (a post-June 1 trade would save $19.5 million), per Spotrac. However, the organization won't want to lose these savings by paying for a significant chunk of the remaining contract.

It could create issues as the Cardinals try to find a deal that works for all sides.