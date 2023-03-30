Joe Burrow Rumors: 'Process Is Underway' with Bengals On Contract Extension

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The "process is underway" regarding a contract extension between Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler cautioned, however, that a final agreement "could take some time because of the complicated nature of these megadeals."

Burrow is signed through the 2024 season, but became eligible this offseason to formally begin negotiations over a pact that will keep him in Cincinnati for the long haul.

