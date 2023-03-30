Report: Lamar Jackson 'Principled' on Contract; Wants to Help Future Players Tagged

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly taking a hardline stance in contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens for the benefit of other NFL players in the future.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jackson is "principled" when it comes to his asking price due to his desire to land the best possible contract for himself and lend more leverage to players who are franchised in the future.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson earlier this month, meaning he can negotiate with other teams and sign an offer sheet with one, although the Ravens would have the right to match it.

If Jackson signs elsewhere and the Ravens don't match it, they would receive two first-round picks from the team that signs the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time NFL MVP.

Earlier this week, Jackson tweeted that he had asked the Ravens for a trade at the start of the month. Baltimore franchised him instead, and it has been trying to get a contract done before the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals arrives in July.

Per Fowler, it is believed that while Jackson may not be asking for a fully guaranteed contract, he does want more than $230 million in guaranteed money, which is the amount Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns.

It was also noted by Fowler that the Ravens aren't necessarily in a rush to get a deal done, nor is Jackson rushing to sign the franchise tender, since there is no indication that another team is making a strong push to sign or trade for Jackson.

The belief that the Ravens would simply match any contract Jackson signs with another team is reportedly playing a significant role in keeping teams from engaging with the superstar quarterback.

Fowler reported that the Ravens still believe they can mend their relationship with Jackson, although things could be put to the test if certain teams miss out on quarterbacks in the draft and then shift their attention toward Jackson.

The 26-year-old Jackson is among the NFL's most dynamic players regardless of position, and he has led the Ravens to great regular-season success during his five-year career.

Jackson is 45-16 as a starter and has helped lead the Ravens to the playoffs four times, although Baltimore has just one playoff win during his tenure.

In 2019, which was Jackson's first full season as a starter, he threw a league-leading 36 touchdown passes and also rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns en route to being named NFL MVP.

Jackson hasn't come close to that level of production since then, and injuries are a major reason why.

He missed five regular-season games each in 2021 and 2022, and he also sat out the Ravens' AFC Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

Fowler theorized that durability concerns could be among the reasons for teams not heavily pursuing Jackson and the Ravens not giving him the years and guaranteed money he desires.

Jackson and the Ravens still have a few months to agree to a long-term contract, but if they are unable to, it could make for a contentious situation with Jackson either agreeing to sign his franchise tender and play for the Ravens in 2023, or refusing to sign it and potentially force a trade.