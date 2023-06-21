Shams: Kristaps Porziņģis Nearing Trade to Celtics from Wizards; Clippers Get Brogdon

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In the latest NBA blockbuster, Kristaps Porziņģis appears to be heading to the Boston Celtics.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium the Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards are close on a trade that would send the big man to the Eastern Conference finalists:

The Wizards big man will have to opt in to his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season to make the trade work, eschewing free agency in the process.

Prior to this trade materializing, it always seemed more likely that Porzingis would opt out of his player option and seek the long-term stability of either an extension with the Wizards or a longer deal with a new team in free agency.

Charania even reported in late March that the 27-year-old and the Wizards were in "active talks about a contract extension" and the two sides were "seriously discussing a new deal in which he would opt out of his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season and sign a new long-term deal."

It seemed to make sense for both sides. Porziņģis, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, could have locked down a long-term deal potentially worth up to four years and $180 million, and the Wizards didn't have to face the possibility of losing him in free agency either this summer or next.

Once the Wizards traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, however, it always seemed possible a rebuild was on the horizon. This trade is the latest domino to fall in that regard.

Porziņģis was solid in the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three.

He also stayed relatively healthy, playing in 65 games, the most he's played since his rookie season.

In Boston, he'll give the Celtics an option as either a power forward or stretch-5, giving them more versatility in their lineups. It's fair to question if the Celtics have other plans to shake up the roster as well, with players like Al Horford and Robert Williams III still available down on the block.