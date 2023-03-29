Cowboys Rumors: Johnathan Hankins Agrees to 1-Year Contract in NFL Free Agency

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2022 season, and the team reportedly wants to keep him in the fold for 2023 as well.

According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys have re-signed Hankins to a one-year contract. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted that the deal is worth $1.5 million.

Hankins had played five games with the Las Vegas Raiders last season before being traded to the Cowboys in October. He was limited to five games in Dallas as well because of a stint on injured reserve, though he returned for the team's two playoff games. He finished the season with 20 tackles combined, and he recorded a sack in the postseason.

While Hankins' numbers may seem modest, he had a noticeable impact on the Cowboys' run defense after their early struggles:

A second-round pick in the 2013 draft, Hankins spent the first four years of his career with the New York Giants. He played one season with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Raiders in 2018. He re-signed with Las Vegas three times, first on a two-year extension in 2019 and then one-year deals in 2021 and 2022.

In his career, Hankins has racked up 376 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Retaining Hankins continues a strong offseason for Dallas, as the team has addressed multiple areas of need. The Cowboys acquired veteran receiver Brandin Cooks to be a viable No. 2 next to CeeDee Lamb, and they landed veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore to pair alongside Trevon Diggs.

Dallas will be looking to build off a strong 2022 season that saw the team finish with a 12-5 record before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.