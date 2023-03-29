Dak Prescott, Cowboys Coaches 'Spent Some Time' Analyzing NFL-Leading 15 INTs

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys heard the word "interception" all too often in 2022, as the veteran quarterback led the NFL with 15 picks alongside the Houston Texans' Davis Mills.

This offseason has included analyzing every one of Prescott's interceptions, as head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters:

"Definitely, we spent some time. He was in for the captains workout [earlier this month]. So, he came up and spent about four hours with [quarterbacks coach] Scott [Tolzien] and I. And we went back and looked at his decision-making opportunities and the interceptions and potential interceptions and just talking through it."

Compared to his standard, Prescott had a down year in 2022. In 12 games, he completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

Prescott had thrown for at least 3,000 yards in five of his first six seasons. The only time he didn't reach that mark was 2020 when he appeared in just five games because of an ankle injury.

To be fair, Prescott didn't have much help in the passing game, as CeeDee Lamb was the only receiver to crack 1,000 yards. Tight end Dalton Schultz ranked second on the team with 577 receiving yards.

After the season, the Cowboys turned over their offensive staff, so Prescott and Co. have a fresh start.

Since offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took the same job with the Los Angeles Chargers, McCarthy will be Dallas' play-caller in 2023. McCarthy called plays when he won Super Bowl XLV as head coach of the Green Bay Packers during the 2010 season, so the move could bode well for America's team.

The Cowboys also promoted Tolzien from offensive assistant to replace Doug Nussmeier, and Brian Schottenheimer became offensive coordinator after holding a consultant position last year.

Dallas also added veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans. Cooks should pair nicely alongside Lamb to give Prescott another reliable target.

The Cowboys still have holes to fill before the 2023 campaign kicks off, but there's plenty of time to do that via free agency and the draft.