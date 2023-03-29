Commanders' Jason Wright: 'I Don't See Why' Sale Wouldn't Happen amid Rumors

Lauren Justice/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright is fully confident Dan Snyder will soon sell the team despite some fears the long-reviled owner might pull his team off the market.

"I don't see why it wouldn't," Wright said when asked whether a sale will happen, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "I'm so confused by the skepticism. It is a potential transaction until it's a transaction, but yeah."

Snyder announced his intention to explore a sale of the Commanders in November amid significant public and private pressure from fans, sponsors, other owners and high-ranking NFL officials.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Brian Windhorst reported Snyder has received two fully-financed bids of at least $6 billion. One ownership group is led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris and includes NBA legend Magic Johnson. The other group is spearheaded by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos.

The Commanders have been subject to multiple investigations into workplace and financial misconduct that happened during Snyder's tenure as owner. Congress investigated the team for several months last year before releasing a 79-page report that found Snyder culpable for creating a toxic workplace environment—particularly for women.

Washington, D.C. attorney general Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against Snyder and the NFL last year, alleging the team and league colluded to hide information from the public regarding the results of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made by several former employees.

The NFL fined the Commanders $10 billion in 2021 after an investigation into the team's workplace culture. Findings from that investigation were never made public, but Snyder stepped away from the day-to-day operations of the team as a result.

Dan Van Natta Jr. of ESPN reported Snyder used the Commanders as his own "personal piggy bank," taking out a $55 million credit line without informing the team's minority shareholders. He also allegedly charged the team $4.5 million to put the Commanders' logo on his personal jet.

The NFL is currently investigating allegations of financial improprieties by Snyder as well. Wright previously said the franchise will receive a "significant boost" once a sale is complete.

"When there's an ownership change, we'll be able to absorb the momentum of that," Wright said, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times.