49ers' Deebo Samuel Eyeing Change to No. 1 Jersey; Says NFL Wants 'Wayyyy Too Much'

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel wants to switch his jersey from No. 19 to No. 1, but he tweeted Tuesday that the NFL wants too much from him to make the move.

KMBC 9 News Staff explained the issue players face if they want to change numbers.

"If a veteran player wishes to change a jersey number immediately, they must buy out the remaining stock of their old jersey. Depending on the profile of the player, it could be a daunting fiscal decision. Players not only buy out the existing inventory but buy them out at retail price."

Changing jersey numbers isn't necessarily an issue for players going to a new team, such as Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley, who announced he would be debuting with the Jags in 2023 with No. 0 as part of the league's announcement that it will begin allowing players to sport that number.

It also isn't as big of a deal for non-star players who don't see their jerseys sold en masse.

But it might be a question for a star player like Samuel, who was No. 43 on the jersey sales list from March 2021 to February 2022, per the NFLPA.

Granted, Samuel signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million last offseason, but it's a matter of whether it's worth forking over an untold sum just for a jersey number switch.

Ultimately, it appears Samuel doesn't think the NFL's price is worth the change to No. 1. It does appear that the No. 0 announcement (which Samuel is not a fan of), has intrigued at least one star: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons, a two-time Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year runner-up, has sported No. 11 over his first two seasons.