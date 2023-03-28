X

    Report: NFL Owners Approve Rule-Change Proposal to Allow Players to Wear Jersey No. 0

    Erin WalshMarch 28, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: The Super Bowl LVII logo is seen on a jersey before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    Welcome back to the NFL, No. 0.

    On Tuesday, the league's owners approved the proposal to allow players to wear jersey No. 0, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Only players in position groups allowed to wear single-digit numbers can sport the zero.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    And now the race begins to see who will be the first player to wear 0 in the NFL. <a href="https://t.co/mAf5oKQ5MW">https://t.co/mAf5oKQ5MW</a>

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Here's the full proposal that owners approved, allowing any player to wear Number Zero except offensive and defensive linemen. <br><br>Also, punters and placekickers can now wear numbers 0-49 and 90-99. CC: <a href="https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatMcAfeeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/7cqNoUBN1G">pic.twitter.com/7cqNoUBN1G</a>

    Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley appears to be the first player to make the switch to No. 0:

    Jacksonville Jaguars @Jaguars

    Calvin Ridley will wear No. 0. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DUUUVAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DUUUVAL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Recqc0Jgf9">pic.twitter.com/Recqc0Jgf9</a>

    The Philadelphia Eagles made the proposal to the NFL's competition committee this offseason.

    Adding the number won't be a first for the NFL. Numbers 0 and 00 used to be allowed in the league, and former Raiders center Jim Otto wore double zero from 1961 to '74.

    Approval of the number doesn't necessarily come as a surprise as the league approved a proposal in 2021 that expanded the pool of players allowed to wear single-digit numbers.

    That expansion made it possible for running backs, defensive backs, linebackers, tight ends, fullbacks, halfbacks and wide receivers to wear a single-digit number. Previously, only quarterbacks, kickers and punters were allowed to do so.

    Additionally, the NCAA made the change to allow players to wear No. 0 in 2020. It's possible some prospects in the 2023 draft class will be interested in wearing the number.

