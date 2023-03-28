Report: NFL Owners Approve Rule-Change Proposal to Allow Players to Wear Jersey No. 0

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Welcome back to the NFL, No. 0.

On Tuesday, the league's owners approved the proposal to allow players to wear jersey No. 0, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Only players in position groups allowed to wear single-digit numbers can sport the zero.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley appears to be the first player to make the switch to No. 0:

The Philadelphia Eagles made the proposal to the NFL's competition committee this offseason.

Adding the number won't be a first for the NFL. Numbers 0 and 00 used to be allowed in the league, and former Raiders center Jim Otto wore double zero from 1961 to '74.

Approval of the number doesn't necessarily come as a surprise as the league approved a proposal in 2021 that expanded the pool of players allowed to wear single-digit numbers.

That expansion made it possible for running backs, defensive backs, linebackers, tight ends, fullbacks, halfbacks and wide receivers to wear a single-digit number. Previously, only quarterbacks, kickers and punters were allowed to do so.

Additionally, the NCAA made the change to allow players to wear No. 0 in 2020. It's possible some prospects in the 2023 draft class will be interested in wearing the number.