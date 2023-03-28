NFL Rumors: Commanders Ownership Bid Including Magic Johnson Submits $6B Offer

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

An ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers governor Josh Harris that includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has reportedly submitted a bid for the Washington Commanders at a $6 billion price.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the bid has been officially submitted and is fully financed. Harris and billionaire Mitchell Rales would be the two principal investors in the franchise.

It's unclear if current embattled owner Daniel Snyder plans to accept the bid or continue courting offers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.