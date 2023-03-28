Nick Bosa's 49ers Contract Extension 'Will Take Patience,' Says GM John Lynch

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Nick Bosa is widely believed to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history when he signs an extension with the San Francisco 49ers, but general manager John Lynch isn't looking to rush the process.

Speaking to reporters Monday at the NFL league meetings in Phoenix, Lynch said the team will address Bosa's contract "at some point" but a deal "will take patience" to work out.

