    Nick Bosa's 49ers Contract Extension 'Will Take Patience,' Says GM John Lynch

    Adam WellsMarch 28, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Nick Bosa is widely believed to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history when he signs an extension with the San Francisco 49ers, but general manager John Lynch isn't looking to rush the process.

    Speaking to reporters Monday at the NFL league meetings in Phoenix, Lynch said the team will address Bosa's contract "at some point" but a deal "will take patience" to work out.

