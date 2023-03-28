Colts' Irsay on Lamar Jackson Rumors: Fully Guaranteed Contracts Aren't Good for NFL

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have emerged as a potential landing spot for Lamar Jackson in the wake of the quarterback's trade request, but owner Jim Irsay doesn't sound willing to give out a fully guaranteed contract to make it happen.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL owners meetings, Irsay said he doesn't "believe fully guaranteed contracts would be good for our game at all" and used historical precedent as his main point:

"I've seen what it's done to other sports leagues and I just don't think that it's a positive … I line up more with the old-school owners, the Rooneys, the Maras, the Halases. Everyone has to change with the times, that sort of thing. Our game is great and it's great for a number of reasons, but I don't think guaranteed contracts make our game greater, I think it makes it worse."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.