NFL Teams That Should Try to Trade Down in 2023 Draft's 1st Round

The Arizona Cardinals appeared to be one of the league's stronger and more exciting teams as recently as the midpoint of the 2021 campaign, but they've since failed to get out of a rut that saw them get embarrassed in the wild-card round that season. Injuries and off-field issues—such as prized offseason acquisition DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension—resulted in the club finishing with the third-worst record in football last year.

The club parted ways with former GM Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the 2022 season, moves that have opened the door for a full-blown rebuild out in the desert.

There's still some hope for this organization to become a factor again quickly. The team has star quarterback Kyler Murray under contract through the 2028 campaign. But an ACL injury limited Murray to a career-low 11 starts last year though, and it may cost him a good chunk of time in 2023 as well. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the young quarterback is planning to take his time recovering and could miss as much as half the upcoming season in order to protect his long-term health.

Because the Cardinals aren't likely to contend with Murray missing a significant portion of the season, the team should select high-upside developmental prospects with an eye on 2024.

Arizona could opt to stand pat and take the top non-quarterback available—such as Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., the highest-rated player on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board—but the organization could turn the No. 3 pick into even more capital by trading back.

The Cardinals have eight picks this year—with half of them in the top 96—and could push that number up to the double digits by dropping back in the first round. They could also look further toward the future by acquiring several selections for next year's draft to set themselves up for the 2024 season with a hopefully healthy Murray back under center on a full-time basis.

Regardless of what the Cardinals choose to ask for, there should be no shortage of interest in moving up to No. 3. There are only three quarterbacks in the class who the B/R Scouting Department grade as a Year 1 starter or higher, making the pick extremely valuable for clubs in need of a signal-caller.