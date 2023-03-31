NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Ahead of Final Week

0 of 32

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

As we near the finish line of perhaps the most parity-packed NBA season in recent memory, it's time for another round of power rankings.

Looking at recent performance, numbers, championship chances and good old-fashioned subjectivity, all 30 teams have been sorted from best to worst.

And while there have been some shake-ups here and there, the list is largely starting to crystalize. We know who the truly bad teams are. And we have a decent handle on who the real contenders are.

But what makes this season fun is the number of teams in that second group. The title pursuit feels wide open, and we could be in for a heck of a postseason because of that.